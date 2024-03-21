AirPods Pro 2 dip to a record low $179 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

It's day 2 of the first ever Amazon Big Spring Sale and headphone deals are in full bloom. Amazon just dropped the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case to $179. Normally, they cost $249, so this deal knocks $70 off their regular price. This is the lowest price ever for these upgraded AirPods Pro with USB-C connectivity. In fact, it's one of the best AirPods deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

The cheapest AirPods you can get right now are the 2nd generation AirPods for $99 ($30 off), followed by the 3rd gen AirPods for $149 ($20 off).

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $249 $179 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best noise-cancelling earbuds for Apple users. You may conveniently charge your AirPods directly with the USB-C enabled iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Alongside active-noise cancellation, the latest AirPods Pro 2 feature adaptive audio, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we loved the earbuds' personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes and impeccable controls. We were also impressed by their enriched soundstage and improved battery life. We gave the AirPods Pro 2 a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retains many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri. Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

In a nutshell, the AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best wireless earbuds yet! Don't miss your chance to snap them up at a discounted price. Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends March 25.