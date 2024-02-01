AirPods Max hit lowest price of the year at Amazon, Best Buy and others

The AirPods Max are among our top picks for best noise-cancelling headphones. Featuring Spatial Audio, these wireless headphones provide an immersive listening experience by creating the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape. Currently, Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $499. Normally $549, that's $50 in savings and the lowest price we've seen in a while for the AirPods Max. This is one of the best headphone deals we've spotted since the start of the year.

By design, the AirPods Max are minimalist, chic and best of all — comfortable. Thanks to mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups, they keep your ears cozy and dry even when worn for long periods of time. Whether you want to refresh your audio gear or surprise someone special for Valentines Day, you can't go wrong with the AirPods Max.

Today's best AirPods Max deal