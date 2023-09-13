Act fast! The Galaxy Tab A8 just dropped $100

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (128GB)

Was: $329

Now:$229 @ Samsung

Overview:

Save $100 on the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

Key features: 10.5-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage.

Release date: January 2022

Price history: This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 so far. It's just $30 of its all-time low on Amazon as per the Camelizer price tracker.

Price comparison: Amazon: $231 | Best Buy: $329

Reviews consensus: Reviewers agree that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a decent mid-range budget tablet. It features a vibrant WUXGA display and quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos. This affords you an immersive viewing experience whether you're streaming your favorite TV series, gaming or video calling.

TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy if: You're looking for a solid iPad alternative or family tablet. If you want a mid-rage Android tablet for streaming movies, video calls, browsing your socials and the internet, this is the tablet to get.

Don't buy if: You want a tablet primarily for getting things done. The Samsung Tab S7 FE with DeX mode support for laptop-like productivity would be more suitable.