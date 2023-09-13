Act fast! The Galaxy Tab A8 just dropped $100

The Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best tablets for most people. One of today's Discover Samsung Event daily deals, prices this iPad alternative to move.
For today only, the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A8 for $229 from Samsung. Typically $329, that's $100 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this storage capacity. It's also one of the best tablet deals of the season.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (128GB)
Was:
$329
Now:$229 @ Samsung
Overview:
Save $100 on the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.
Key features: 10.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) TFT display, 2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage.
Release date: January 2022
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 so far. It's just $30 of its all-time low on Amazon as per the Camelizer price tracker.
Price comparison: Amazon: $231 | Best Buy: $329
Reviews consensus: Reviewers agree that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a decent mid-range budget tablet. It features a vibrant WUXGA display and quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos. This affords you an immersive viewing experience whether you're streaming your favorite TV series, gaming or video calling.
TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You're looking for a solid iPad alternative or family tablet. If you want a mid-rage Android tablet for streaming movies, video calls, browsing your socials and the internet, this is the tablet to get.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet primarily for getting things done. The Samsung Tab S7 FE with DeX mode support for laptop-like productivity would be more suitable.