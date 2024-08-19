The Apple iPad 9 just hit a new price low, snag it now for just $199

Apple's 9th generation iPad is cheaper than ever before as retailers purge their inventory. Launched in 2021 and succeeded by the iPad 10, the iPad 9 is still one of the best tablets around in 2024.

Right now, you can pick up the iPad 9 for just $199 at Amazon. Typically $199, that's $130 in savings and the cheapest price it's ever dropped to. Although we normally don't recommend products over 2 years old, the iPad 9 is an exception.

You'll see in our iPad 9 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars. It impressed us with its outstanding performance, bright, vivid display, and excellent battery life.

If you want to add a tablet to your arsenal of back-to-school or everyday gadgets, at just under $200, the iPad 9 is a no-brainer.

Today's best iPad 9 deal