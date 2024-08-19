The Apple iPad 9 just hit a new price low, snag it now for just $199
Apple's cheapest iPad is more affordable than ever
Apple's 9th generation iPad is cheaper than ever before as retailers purge their inventory. Launched in 2021 and succeeded by the iPad 10, the iPad 9 is still one of the best tablets around in 2024.
Right now, you can pick up the iPad 9 for just $199 at Amazon. Typically $199, that's $130 in savings and the cheapest price it's ever dropped to. Although we normally don't recommend products over 2 years old, the iPad 9 is an exception.
You'll see in our iPad 9 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars. It impressed us with its outstanding performance, bright, vivid display, and excellent battery life.
If you want to add a tablet to your arsenal of back-to-school or everyday gadgets, at just under $200, the iPad 9 is a no-brainer.
Today's best iPad 9 deal
Apple iPad 9 10.2-inch Tablet
Was: $329
Now: $199 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $130 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet while it's still in stock.
Features: 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, stereo speakers, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay
Release Date: September 2021
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for iPad 9.
Price comparison: Best Buy $199 | Target $199
Reviews consensus: We reviewed the iPad 9 and praised its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want an entertainment tablet for accessing your favorite streaming and gaming apps. The iPad also supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard (sold separately) for drawing, taking notes, and marking up documents.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet that can replace your laptop. Consider the M2 iPad Air or M4 iPad Pro if want a productivity tablet for getting things done from anywhere.
