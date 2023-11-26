5 best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals: Bundles for OLED, Lite, and original consoles

Black Friday 2023 is bringing us some fiery deals on top tech products from laptops to phones. Whether you're looking for a Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch Lite, or an original Nintendo Switch, there's a Black Friday deal here for you.

Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or Nintendo Switch OLED with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or the original Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Each one is ripe for an epic gaming experience.

See the 5 best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $199 @ Walmart

Get a free game (valued at $69) with this Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday deal. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition console and a download code for a full download of Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Nintendo Switch Console: $249 $229 @ GameStop

Save $20 on the Nintendo Switch console at GameStop. The Nintendo Switch game has three play modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld. This system on sale features gray Joy-Cons. Pro members save an additional $11 on this deal.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

Get a great value with this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60) and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8). Price check: Amazon $299 | GameStop $299

Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition: $349 $318 @ Walmart

Save $31 on The Nintendo Switch OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system via third-party seller Nationwide Distributor. It features design inspired by the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, including the familiar Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock (game not included).

Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon Edition: $325 @ Walmart

Get your ink on with the squid-inked Nintendo Switch Splatoon version. While the game isn't included, you still get to live, breathe, and play as a squidling thanks to the vibrant ombre colored joycons, and cute squidling and octoling patterns on both the front and back of the device.