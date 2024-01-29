Hurry! The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is at an all-time low price of $999
Best Buy knocks $300 off the excellent M2 MacBook Air 15
Best Buy's Apple Event offer the lowest prices ever on various configuration MacBooks. For a limited time, save up to $300 on Apple's premium laptops.
As part of the sale, you can get the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for just $999. That's $300 below this MacBook's normal retail price of $1,299 — its biggest markdown yet. This is the lowest price ever for the 2023 15-inch MacBook Air and one of the best Apple deals going on at the moment.
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2
Was:
$1,299
Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID.
Release date: June 2023
Price check: Amazon $1,099| B&H $1,099
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 to date.
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. The 15-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day tasks, video editing and casual gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a machine for competitive gaming. The 15-inch MacBook Air 15 plays MacOS-optimized games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village smoothly with solid frame rates. However, non-optimized games can result in choppy performance.
