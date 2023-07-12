Plug in to the 12 best docking stations I recommend this Prime Day

It's Prime Day 2023 Day 2, and things are rapidly approaching a finale, but there are still deals to be had. We're seeing the lofty prices of top-tier tech take a tumble, and that includes some of the best laptop docking stations on the market.

If you're looking to upgrade your workstation, augment your gaming rig, or even build your work-from-home office for less, a good docking station is an essential item for your computing inventory. I've been putting my powers of dockduction to good use and scouring through Prime Day deals to pick out the best on offer for you, dear reader, to indulge in.

For more deals beyond what's to be found in the wonderful world of Docktopia (as if anything else truly matters beyond our borders) be sure to check out our ever-expanding Prime Day 2023 deals list for a wider selection of tech deals on Amazon right now!

Best Prime Day docking station deals

Prime Day deals: Docking stations over $200

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock: $299.95 $224.96 @Amazon

Save 74.99 on the price of CalDigit's powerful Thunderbolt 3 Plus docking station and expand the horizons of your laptop with power and ports a'plenty. CalDigit's dock features 87W of host charging, seven USB 3.1 ports - a mix of both USB-A and USB-C types, an SD Card reader, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a DisplayPort 1.2 for extending your screen with a 4K @ 60Hz external display.

Logitech Logi Dock: $399.99 $303.54 @Amazon

Save $95.46 on Logitech's excellent Logi Dock this Prime Day and gain yourself a strange yet beautiful combination of an soundbar, a conferencing tool, and docking station bolstered with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Logi Dock is small but powerful, delivering fantastic soundscapes with is 55mm neodymium drivers and capturing crystal clear audio with its impressive mic array.

Prime Day deals: Docking stations below $200

Plugable TBT3-UDZ: $259.95 $199.96 @Amazon

Save $59.99 this Prime Day and pick up the Plugable TBT3-UDZ for just $199.96, This Thunderbolt 3 dock has everything you need to build an impressive workstation around it including 100W Power Delivery to the host machine, support for two external monitors at 4K resolutions, six USB-A ports, a 10Gbps USB-C port, a Gigabit Ethernet port and SD/Micro SD card readers. If you're short on ports for your peripherals, then the TBT3-UDZ is everything you're looking for and more!

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station: $249.99 $199.99 @Amazon

Save $50 on Anker's ingenious monitor bench docking station hybrid on Prime Day, and make cable management a thing of the past. Anker's USB-C docking station features 12 ports including SD/Micro SD card ports, USB-C ports, USB-A ports, an Ethernet Gigabit port, and a 4K @ 60Hz HDMI port alongside a wireless charging pad for compatible mobile devices. All of that and it provides 100W of Power Delivery to the host machine! Anker's incredible docking bench is available right now for just $199.99, and will no doubt solve the desktop woes of many with too few ports and too many cables!

Prime Day deals: Docking stations below $100

Baseus 14-in-1 Laptop Docking Station: $109.99 $59.99 @Amazon

Save $50 on Baseus' device and gain and fully decked out docking station that provides 100W of Power Delivery, HDMI, VGA, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Type-C USB, and Gigabit Ethernet ports to supply you with everything you need to turn your plain old laptop into something truly impressive. The Baseus 14-in-1 laptop is available right now for just $59.99, at an incredible discount of 45% off!

Plugable USB 3.0 Laptop Docking Station: $154.99 $95.20 @Amazon

Save $59.79 on Plugable's USB 3.0 docking station now available for just $95.20 on Prime Day. Extend your desktop across two external screens in 4K resolutions with 60Hz refresh rates, gain access to six additional USB ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and input and output audio jacks all with Plugable's USB 3.0 Laptop Docking Station!

Plugable 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station: $79 $63 @Amazon

Save $16 on Plugable's 11-in-1 dock this Prime Day! The 11-in-1 dock features 100W of Power Delivery, a Micro SD and SD card reader, two HDMI ports (4K @ 60Hz), a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB ports and a USB-C port to boot. It's a fantastic selection of ports, and an ample supply of power to keep things ticking along throughout the day. This could be the ideal desktop companion for a workstation beginner looking to expand further in the future.

Prime Day deals: Docking stations below $50

Plugable UDS-7IN1: $69 $47.96 @Amazon

Save $21 on Plugable's iPad and tablet docking station during the Prime Day sales and you'll gain much more than a simple iPad stand. Plugable's UDS-7IN1 is a gateway to maximizing the potential of your iPad or iPad Pro devices, adding SD Card readers, USB ports, external monitor support and 100W of Power Delivery to boot! Turn the tiny seed that is your iPad into a blossoming Apple tree of productivity and transform your setup into a minimalist iPad studio.

Baseus 9-in-1 Laptop Docking Station: $69 $39 @Amazon

Save $30 on Baseus' 9-in-1 docking station with Prime Day. This dock provides your device with a Gigabit Ethernet connection, two 4K monitor supporting HDMI ports, three USB ports, an SD card reader, and 100W of Power Delivery. It's a dock that offers so much that a price like this seems criminal... So bag it quick before they change their mind!

SELORE USB-C Triple Display Docking Station: $99 $44 @Amazon

Save $55 on Selore's USB-C Triple Display Docking Station. It expands your connectivity options with four additional USB ports, a USB-C ports, two HDMI ports (4K @ 60Hz), a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack, but it also features an SSD enclosure that can house M.2 SATA drives of up to 2TB in size! This dual-feature makes it a fantastic option for your workstation.

Baseus 6-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck & ROG Ally: $59.99 $31.99 @Amazon

Save $28 on Baseus' Steam Dock and ROG Ally docking station and enjoy a great spread of extra ports to make that handheld PC feel a lot more like the desktop experience. Baseus' 6-in-1 dock provides Gigabit Ethernet, external monitor support up to 4K @ 60Hz (or 1080p @ 120Hz), three USB 3.0 ports, and 100W of Power Delivery to ensure the fun never ends in a low battery warning.