A work from home office for less than $500? The 23 Prime Day deals I recommend to get it done

This Prime Day, ask yourself the question: Is working from home working for you? Don’t get me wrong, I like sitting around on the couch with the TV on while my work laptop flambés my thighs as much as the next person. However, if you don’t have much of a dedicated space to work in, you’ll likely struggle to dedicate yourself to doing much work.

Having a home office doesn’t mean converting a spare bedroom or requisitioning the dining table from nine to five. All you need is a little space somewhere to really set up shop. You’ll be amazed at how quickly things come together once you have the essentials down, at which point all you then need are a few items to un-sterilize your environment and remind yourself this is a home first and an office second.

That all might sound expensive but, as someone who works from home, I can tell you that Prime Day 2023 will ensure that for less than $500 you can turn that crappy work laptop into a fully-fledged workstation – and set the cornerstones down on designing the home office of your dreams.

Let’s start with the basics.

Prime Day 2023 office chair deals: balancing the budget with comfort

In the beginning, there was nothing. Then a voice said, “Well where do I sit?” Good point.

The first decision we make could be the most important of all. If you’re sat in the same place for much of the day, you need something comfortable and supportive. So, while that armless designer office chair you see in lifestyle photos might look incredible, it’s highly unlikely to feel as much after an hour or two of being stooped in it.

Prime Day has given us some fantastic computer chair deals to scour through, and I’ve done just that on your behalf. After searching far and wide for the ones that won't cost an arm and a leg (or the loss of feeling in either) I settled upon the following:

Flash Furniture Kelista Office Chair: $226 $106 @Amazon

Save 53% on Flash Furniture's Kelista Office Chair during Prime Day and prove yourself a wheeler-dealer by snagging yourself this ergonomic elbow chair. The nylon mesh back offers lumbar support and all-day breathable comfort, it's easy to assemble and available in a wide range of colors. Save over $120 and catch this caster-legged chair for just $106.87 on Prime Day!

Sihoo Ergonomic Office Chair: $69 $49 @Amazon

Sihoo's ergonomic, adjustable, folding armrest desk chair is currently available for just $49.99 after a sizable 29% Prime Day discount. Featuring lumbar support, adjustable arm rests, a breathable high-density backrest, and anti-scratch casters make this an excellent home office addition at a compelling price.

Furmax Office Chair: $74 $38 @Amazon

Furmax's office chair is available in a wide array of colors and one lumbar-supporting, mesh-backed style to suit all. Now available for just $38.87, this office chair is an absolute bargain thanks to its ergonomic design and cushioned seating.

Monhey Office Chair: $132 $106 @Amazon

At 20% off this Prime Day, enjoy the full support of a chair that has your back, literally. Monhey's ergonomic office chair has full spinal support including lumbar and head, adjustable arm rests, and a breathable mesh back.

Budget spent (Min spend - Max spend): $69.99 - $106.87

Budget remaining (Min spend - Max spend): $430.01 - $393.13

Prime Day 2023 computer desk deals: Looking for a reliable lean on

Now that we have a place to sit, we need somewhere to sit. Even within our budget, there’s still plenty of room to maneuver, and lots of options out there to pick from. You’ll also need to take into account where your home office is.

If it’s in a corner, you might prefer an L-shaped desk to make the most of the space you have, if not then maybe a desk with shelves or drawers. However, if most of your work is digital, why not keep things minimalist and just aim for something light on the eyes and wallet. After taking a look at what’s on offer this Prime Day, I found the following excellent options to pick from:

Farexon Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk: $249 $139 @Amazon

Save 44% on the price of this adjustable standing desk and tackle your workload on and off your feet with ease. Farexon's electric computer desk is a great way to take a stand against lumbar pains by adjusting your posture to a healthier and more relaxed standing position. Prime Day deals have you saving over $100 too! Which is another thing that might have you standing to attention.

Homedic Office Desk: $129 $89 @Amazon

Save $40 when you buy HOMIDEC's office desk during Prime Day! For just $89 you'll enjoy HOMIDEC's superbly sturdy 47-inch desk with headset holder, shelving, and two spacious fabric drawers for silent operation. It's sleek, modern, and reliable which is everything you could want from a home office desk and then some.

CubiCubi Computer Desk: $129 $89 @Amazon

Save $40 on CubiCubi's Computer Desk has dropped in price to just $89.99! This desk features multiple shelving compartments and a wide and spacious 47-inches to make your own. Its sturdy build is ideal, and it makes for an incredible way to keep your workspace tidy and organized. There are a few color/material options available, though not in all sizes, however this discount designer furniture brand is bound to have something to suit your home perfectly.

Foxemart L-Shaped Computer Desk: $119 $95 @Amazon

Save $20 on Foxemart's highly-rated L-shaped computer desk over Prime Day and make the most of the space you have at hand with a huge surface area to engage with that includes shelving! There are multiple styles to choose from, each of which are easy to assemble and ultra sturdy, making for an ideal location to kick start your work from home workstation.

Money spent (Min spend - Max spend): $158.98 - $246.85

Budget remaining (Min spend - Max spend): $341.02 - $253.15

Prime Day 2023 computer monitor deals: Monitors worth a second look

At this stage, you can surely feel our budget beginning to make itself apparent. Yet there’s still so much more we need. Don’t worry though, this wouldn’t have made it to publish if I failed in dramatic fashion. Next up is hunting down an external display, something you may think would wipe our budget out entirely having seen all of those high-refresh rate, ultra-sharp 4K monitors currently on sale.

However, we’re looking for something to expand our screens and help us stay productive. For that reason, high refresh rates, curved screens, and UHD displays aren’t essential. We need something functional that affords us more on-screen real estate to make our daily grind just that bit easier.

When it comes to added extras, we want to think about eye strain and comfort over RGB lighting and the following computer monitors should have things covered perfectly:

MSI Pro MP241X: $119 $79 @Amazon

Save $40 on MSI's 24-inch, Full-HD (1920x1080), 75Hz, TUV Certified monitor is ideal for all-day working conditions with its anti-flicker panel, anti-glare design and wide viewing angles. Available this Prime Day for just $79.99, MSI monitor is an absolute steal and well worth a place in your cart.

LG 24MP400-B Monitor: $129 $89 @Amazon

Save $40 on the 24-inch LG 24MP400-B Monitor on Prime Day. It hasAMD FreeSync to help manage for steady refresh rates without screen tearing, flicker, or stuttering for a smoothing visual experience on AMD laptops. For the low price of just $89.99 LG's monitor is the gift that keeps on giving with a toggleable blue light filter, and a reader mode to provide a picture more tuned to help your eyes focus in documents and spreadsheets.

SAMSUNG SR35: $155 $99 @Amazon

Save $55 on the Samsung SR35 when you buy during Prime Day! Samsung's 24-inch, Full-HD (1920x1080) computer monitor is slim, stylish, and bright thanks to its LED panel. The monitor has a smooth refresh rate of 75Hz and features eye saver modes and flicker free technology help to reduce eyestrain to a minimum. It's a fantastic monitor that is well worth the price this Prime Day.

ViewSonic VS2447M: $99 $69 @Amazon

Save $30 on the ViewSonic VS2447M for Prime Day, ViewSonic's 24-inch monitor is a 1080p Full-HD (1920x1080) panel with a smooth 75Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync compatibility, and a selection of eye-saving features like a blue light filter and flicker-free technology. ViewSonic's monitor was previously just 15% off but that discount has since been doubled, allowing you to pick up a fantastic workstation monitor for even less!

Bonus: ViewSonic VA1655 Portable IPS Monitor: $149 $99 @Amazon

Save $50 on ViewSonic's 15.6-inch portable monitor, available this Prime Day. A freestanding monitor is a great thing, but it will put the regular screen of your laptop out of sight without a stand. That's why ViewSonic's monitor could be an ideal pick for your home office, the Full-HD (1920x1080), Anti-glare screen can sit directly next to your laptop, reducing any neck straight from alternating between two angles constantly. The VA1655 has blue light filtering, flicker-free technology, built in speakers, and a refresh rate of a smooth 60Hz. These portable monitors may not suit everyone's taste, but they are incredibly useful devices, and hard to deny at just $99.99.

Money spent (Min spend - Max spend): 238.97 - 338.96

Budget remaining (Min spend - Max spend): 261.03 - 161.04

Prime Day 2023 docking station deals: The dock side of the room

This is the part where our purchases so far become a cohesive unit. A docking station is the heart and soul of any workstation, maximizing the potential of any device by opening up more versatility through expanded port selection and external display support.

They can also scale in price in ways that seem too hard to comprehend. Luckily, docking stations are seeing impressive discounts during Prime Day 2023 so there are plenty of great deals to pick from.

We aren’t going to be able to check out some of the top-tier models due to our budget, but these more affordable options will run what we already have, and what we plan to get later on perfectly well – with some even having plenty of room for expansion.

Baseus 9-in-1 Laptop Docking Station: $69 $39 @Amazon

Save $30 on Baseus' 9-in-1 docking station with Prime Day. This dock provides your device with a Gigabit Ethernet connection, two 4K monitor supporting HDMI ports, three USB ports, an SD card reader, and 100W of Power Delivery. It's a dock that offers so much that a price like this seems criminal... So bag it quick before they change their mind!

SELORE USB-C Triple Display Docking Station: $99 $44 @Amazon

Save 44% on Selore's USB-C Triple Display Docking Station. It expands your connectivity options with four additional USB ports, a USB-C ports, two HDMI ports (4K @ 60Hz), a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack, but it also features an SSD enclosure that can house M.2 SATA drives of up to 2TB in size! This dual-feature makes it a fantastic option for your workstation.

Plugable 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station: $79 $63 @Amazon

Plugable's 11-in-1 dock features 100W of Power Delivery, a Micro SD and SD card reader, two HDMI ports (4K @ 60Hz), a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB ports and a USB-C port to boot. It's a fantastic selection of ports, and an ample supply of power to keep things ticking along throughout the day. This could be the ideal desktop companion for a workstation beginner looking to expand further in the future.

Belkin USB C Hub, 4-in-1 Multi-Port Laptop Dock: $49.99 $34.99 @Amazon

Belkin's miniature USB-C Hub is all you need for a minimalist setup of laptop, keyboard, mouse, and monitor. It offers just enough to fit them all in and nothing more. Prime Day sales have nudged the Belkin down to just $34.99 making it one of the most affordable and reliable docks you can find on the platform right now!

Money spent (Min spend - Max spend): $273.96 - $402.16

Budget remaining (Min spend - Max spend): $226.04 - $97.84

Prime Day 2023 mouse and keyboard combo deals: Clicking into place nicely

Finally, we’re going to need to put that docking station to some good use. Not only will it run our external display, but we should invest in a keyboard and mouse to really flesh out the desktop experience we’ve set up so far. The budget is tight, but thanks to an abundance of keyboard and mouse combo deals this Prime Day, I think we’re going to squeeze by just fine.

When choosing which mouse and keyboard to go with, keep comfort and purpose in mind. If you’re going to be typing for a large portion of your day, consider an ergonomic option. Else, if you’re more about wanting a keyboard with a distinct feel, why not take a look at a mechanical keyboard?

This is entirely up to you and a lot of what makes a mouse and keyboard “good” or “bad” comes down to personal preference. Try to know what you like before you buy, keep your budget in mind, and you’ll be golden. I recommend the following mouse and keyboard combos:

Cherry DW 9100 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $99 $63 @Amazon

Save $33 on the Cherry DW 9100 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo. Cherry makes phenomenal keyboards, so seeing their name attached to a budget option should give you a lot of trust in the product.

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo: $27 $19 @Amazon

Logitech are another incredible manufacturer of peripherals of all kinds, so even their budget options are devices you can usually afford to trust in. This combo features a compact wireless mouse and full-size keyboard that are entirely plug-and-play, taking no time to install at all and feature incredible battery lives of up to 36 months!

UHURU Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: $79 $47 @Amazon

Save $32 on this UHURU Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard for Prime Day. Treat your wrists to a smoother, healthier typing experience that avoids common issues of wrist fatigue and injury with a unique misaligned keyboard arrangement that follows the natural angles of the wrist in motion.

Arteck Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $39 $33 @Amazon

The Arteck Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo's 13% Prime Day reduction might not seem like much to many, but it brings the cost down even further on this highly-rated budget offering to just $27.85 and makes it a veritable steal for somebody looking for a quick "plug in and go" setup with minimal hassle.

Money spent (Min spend - Max spend): $293.95 - $466.15

Budget remaining (Min spend - Max spend): $206.05 - $33.85

Prime Day 2023 laptop accessories deals: A victory lap

At this stage, we’re done. We made it, and with cash left over too. (Even if the most expensive items were picked from each category.) You now have the fundamentals of your very own work-from-home workstation.

While we can call it a day here, how about two final items to look at this Prime Day to put the finishing touches on things. The budget allows for it, so why not. Your first workstation creature comforts.

After all, this is the part where you can take your time and make things your own. I personally incorporated the following two items into my own workstation recently and couldn’t be happier with them. Here’s to hoping they do you the same.

Diswoe Laptop Stand: $19 $15 @Amazon

Tough, durable, and reduced by 25% for Prime Day! Pick it up now for just $15.19! Ergonomics, ergonomics, ergonomics! Having your devices at a height that results in you tilting your head down less can practically eliminate neck strain for many! It also helps to have your laptop and an external display at roughly the same level for easier navigation, so a laptop stand like Diswoe's is an obvious solution.

Black Shark Gaming Large Desk Mat: $15 $12 @Amazon

Black Shark Gaming's Large Desk Mat is a solid solution, down by 20% for Prime Day, you can currently pick one up for just $11.99! You can use a mouse without a mousepad, most modern sensors will handle that just fine, but over prolonged use you're going to give the surface you're working on some wear and tear.But why limit yourself so a stingy square of foam when you can invest in a large desk-wide mouse pad to act as a desktop rug. Some might say, it really pulls the room together.

Final tally:

Money spent (Min spend - Max spend): $321.13 - $493.33

Budget remaining (Min spend - Max spend): $178.87 - $6.67

Outlook

A work-from-home workstation, built from scratch for less than $500, is it possible? Incredibly so. You could even have enough cash left over in your budget to go for something a little more expensive than the things we’ve listed here. However, this is a grand start to a setup you can be proud of and feel comfortable working at.