Prime Day MacBook deals — save on the MacBook Pro and Air with our live blog
These are the best Prime Day MacBook deals available today
The best Prime Day MacBook deals cover far more than just the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. You can get everything you need and save big, from cases and charging bricks to docking stations and portable battery packs.
We absolutely love the latest slew of Apple's laptops, including the M2 MacBook Pro, the bigger 14-inch MacBook Pro systems featuring the M1 Pro, and the ultraportable M1 MacBook Air.
You can look forward to seeing all of these on the chopping board for some big Prime Day discounts, so we decided to share every saving with you, as they arrive. That will save you the pain of trawling through a bunch of websites.
Don't forget! If you want to grab any of the Amazon-only Prime Day deals, you will need Amazon Prime. Lucky for you, you can snag a free 30-day trial without paying a penny.
Best MacBook Prime Day deals in the US
- Apple MacBook Air M1:
$999$749 @ Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air M2:
$1,099$979 @ B&H
- Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro:
$1,999$1,799 @ B&H
- Apple 15-inch MacBook Air M2:
$1,299$1,199 @ Amazon
Best MacBook Prime Day deals in the UK
- MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB):
£999£829 @ Amazon
- Apple 15-inch MacBook Air M2:
£1,399£1,289 @ Amazon
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD):
£2,149£1,979 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (512GB SSD):
£2,699£2,374 @ Amazon
- Apple M2 MacBook Air:
£1,149£1,059 @ Amazon
While there are plenty of deals to be had on Apple's latest, the MacBook Air M1 remains an excellent all-purpose laptop in 2023 with phenomenal battery life and enough performance for most people.
While the full $999 price feels steep these days, this Prime Day deal drops Apple's M1-powered Air down to just $749 at Amazon — its lowest price ever! That's an outstanding value and one of the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals we've seen so far.
Hello and welcome to our MacBook Prime Day deals live blog, where we'll be bringing you every top Apple laptop deal we can find!
We're just a few short hours from the main event, where you can look forward to seeing a slew of MacBook deals, including discounts on the latest systems and everything you need to make the most of it, such as cases, power bricks, portable batteries, and docking stations.
So where are we at right now, in terms of top MacBook savings? It may all be starting tomorrow, but retailers are already getting stuck in and showing their savings early.
In the US, you can get $100 off the brand new 15-inch MacBook Pro, $200 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, and much more.
As for the UK, the public can already get nearly £50 off the M2 Pro MacBook Pro (everybody, not just students), and save £110 on the 15-inch MacBook Air.
