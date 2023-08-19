Best laptop backpacks in 2023

The best laptop backpacks come in all shapes and sizes, with plenty of pockets for work, play, and everything in between. As a seasoned outdoorsman who also loves mobile tech, testing out new gear in the great outdoors (or indoors) is my favorite thing, rain or shine. Luckily for me, as battery life for business laptops, 2-in-1 laptops, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks and other glorious gadgetry has increased dramatically over the past decade, I can spend way less time tethered to an indoor outlet and way more time jet-setting around this wide world with all my favorite gear in tow — if I have the proper laptop backpack on hand, that is.

In terms of pure ergonomics, laptop backpacks offer superior weight distribution over messenger-style laptop bags or totes, and far better balance for heavier loads. Many models feature built-in straps on the back that slip over the handle of rolling luggage, making it a cinch to tether your tech together when you're on the move. The best laptop backpacks, however, are loaded inside and out with discreet-yet-useful features, such as built-in sternum straps, mindfully distributed pockets, and plenty of pillowy padding for your shoulders.

Whether you're looking for an ultra-rugged backpack that'll stand up to the elements or an uber-fashionable one that'll make your coworkers jealous at the office, we've rounded up the best laptop backpacks for every occasion. Read on for our top picks.

Best laptop backpack Overall

The Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 30L leads the *ahem* pack in terms of overall ergonomics, rugged weatherproofing, and clever compartments galore. Designed to accommodate 13- to 16-inch laptops — not to mention a slew of other gear inside — this is the best laptop backpack I’ve tested to date, and not just because it felt snug as a techie turtle shell during my terrestrial travels.

Laptop bags aren’t traditionally known for overall comfort, but the Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 30L does a good job of adding extra ergonomics (and breathable padding) to those chest straps, which magnetize to the backpack when not in use. There’s also an adjustable sternum strap to keep the bag more secure as you zip from point A to point B.

Uniquely, this laptop backpack is simultaneously a camera bag thanks to three origami-inspired FlexiFold inserts that turn the main compartment into an uber-organized cubby hole; these inserts can be removed and rearranged at will. Pound for pound, this is the laptop backpack to beat.

See our full Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 30L review.

Best luggage-friendly backpack

2. Herschel Kaslo Backpack Tech Best luggage-friendly backpack Specifications Size: 18.5 x 12 x 8 inches Weight: 2.2 pounds Storage Capacity: 30L Reasons to buy + Trolley sleeve is great for travel + Expandable mesh side pockets + Padded and fleece-lined laptop pocket + Plentiful pocket selection—inside and out Reasons to avoid - So-so ergonomics

Herschel has long been a trusted brand in terms of quality carry-ons, and the Kaslo Backpack Tech *ahem* carries on this legacy with ease. It’s a deceptively slim backpack at first glance, but once you peek inside, you’ll find over a dozen well-placed pockets and subdividers to maximize your mobile organization when you’re on the move.

If you’re always on the run with your mobile gear, this backpack has an impressive array of inner sleeves, compartments, and zippered pockets galore to keep everything organized, along with an airmesh trolley sleeve and removable sternum strap to snap across your chest. Jetsetters will also appreciate the airmesh luggage trolley sleeve on the back, which lets you easily slip this laptop backpack over longer handles after you zip through airport security. (Bonus: there’s a shallow pocket hidden directly above this sleeve with a velcro enclosure for instant access to your passport, keys, or wallet.)

See our full Herschel Kaslo Backpack Tech review.

Best rugged laptop backpack

As an ergonomic update to one of the company’s best-selling laptop bags, the Timbuk2 Spire Laptop Backpack 2.0 represents the next generation of premium outdoor totes. This top-loading pack features a water-resistant front exterior (and bottom boot) for boldly battling the elements at every turn. If ultra-rugged is what you're looking for, you've found it.

Uniquely, the Timbuk2 Spire Laptop Backpack 2.0 features a flap-top enclosure for easy access to all your gear, and a hidden zipper in the back for even easier access to the laptop compartment itself. You also get daisy-chain tactical webbing on the front front to attach keychains, blinky lights (for increased visibility at night), or even a bike lock.

See our full Timbuk2 Spire Laptop Backpack 2.0 review.

Best hybrid laptop backpack

The Solo New York Duane Hybrid Briefcase does double-duty as a laptop backpack and messenger bag hybrid, but it’s more affordable than most competitors. At first glance, you could mistake this backpack for a simple messenger-style bag. Unzip the back compartment, however, and you’ll find hidden shoulder straps that instantly transform the briefcase into a backpack. This is a clutch feature when short schleps somehow turn into short treks.

When it comes to pockets and organization, the Solo New York Duane Hybrid Briefcase is a prime example of “you get what you pay for,” which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The largest zippered compartment contains the laptop and tablet sleeves. There’s also a zippered enclosure on the back to store those backpack shoulder straps when using the bag in briefcase mode.

See our full Solo New York Duane Hybrid Briefcase review.

Best fashion-forward backpack

5. Targus 15-inch Newport Backpack Best fashion-forward backpack Specifications Size: 11.4 x 17.5 x 5.7 inches Weight: 1.4 pounds Storage Capacity: 15L Reasons to buy + Easy on the eyes + Comfortable shoulder strap padding + Built-in luggage strap Reasons to avoid - Only one color choice - No sternum strap or side pockets

At first glance, the Targus 15-inch Newport Backpack looks like an ordinary backpack. But between the premium leatherette accents, shiny metallic trim, and attractive tan exterior, one might mistake it for a high-end pocketbook from afar. Aesthetics aside, the Targus Newport line is loaded with a variety of useful (yet basic) features that should please just about anyone in the market for a midrange laptop backpack.

There are two larger compartments with zippered enclosures up top (one for your laptop or tablet and another for larger accessories) along with two zippered pockets in front. Flip the bag over, and you’ll find a pair of padded shoulder straps to complement the leatherette carrying handle — adding some extra versatility to your commute — and a built-in strap for attaching the backpack to rolling luggage.

See our full Targus 15-inch Newport Backpack review.

How to choose the best laptop backpack

Choosing the best laptop backpack to suit your lifestyle (and budget) is hardly a one-size-fits-all process, and there are a variety of factors to consider when shopping for tip-top tech totes:

Price — First things first. What's your price range? There are plenty of budget bags to be found around the $50 mark, but the very best laptop backpacks can cost a pretty penny, upward of $150. At the end of the day, you get what you pay for. That being said, if you own an expensive gaming laptop or laptop for programming, you'll want to keep those larger displays protected when you travel. After all, a premium bag is worth the extra spend if it can protect your tech from the occasional "Hulk smash."

Size — How big is the laptop that you plan on schlepping around town with? Some laptop backpacks are petitely portioned (ie, 15L capacities or less), and meant to hold smaller notebooks (ie, up to 13-inch screens). Content creators, business professionals, and gamers on the go will likely be interested in bigger bags (ie, around 30L capacities), which are designed to accommodate larger notebooks (ie, up to 17-inch screens) and a lot more stuff inside the main compartments. Long-story-short: make sure the laptop backpack you buy lines up with the laptop going inside, not to mention the extraneous gear you'll be carrying on the regular. You'll thank us later.

Style — As the name suggests, "laptop backpacks" look like regular backpacks from the outside, with a dedicated sleeve to house your notebook on the inside. Hybrid-style laptop backpacks, however, can transform between backpack and messenger bag with a simple rearranging of straps, adding some extra versatility to your commutes. Hybrid bags are great for office workers and students who rely on top-tier organization to get through the day, with less of an emphasis on rugged features.

Construction — Speaking of which. The best laptop backpacks we've tested have extra-durable construction made from water-resistant materials (eg, 400D nylon canvas shells, anodized aluminum hardware) to keep your tech dry when you get caught in the occasional squall. (Or if you accidentally set the bag down in a puddle.) Premium models may feature leather or twill construction, fleece-lined laptop sleeves, and hardcore hardware holding everything together. For anyone who takes their tech into the great outdoors on the regular (eg, photographers, drone operators), the more rugged the build materials, the better.

Extra features — Laptop backpacks are, first and foremost, designed to protect your laptop as you jet from point A to point B. Some models, however, come with internal dividers to keep smaller gadgets in place, which is perfect for mobile mavericks everywhere. Look for hidden compartments, built-in keyrings, side-access zippers, luggage straps, daisy-chain tactical webbing, and stretchable side pockets on the premium backpacks we've tested. If you're waffling between a few different models, comparing special features might help you make a final decision.

How we test laptop backpacks

In order to test out the best laptop backpacks, I begin by examining the bag itself, taking note of build materials and overall construction. Does the stitching feel sturdy? Do the zippers open and close in one smooth motion? Are the main compartments intuitively placed? Is there a sternum strap to secure the bag to my chest as I walk? As I examine the backpack inside and out, I ask myself, "Who is this bag for, exactly?"

Once I have a general feel for the bag, it's time to check out the inner laptop sleeve. If possible, I'll test sleeve dimensions with a laptop that has the largest display it's rated to fit. For example, if a given backpack is rated to hold laptops with a 17-inch display, I'll slip a 17-inch system inside; it should be a snug fit. (Extra points for fleece-lined sleeves, which help keep your notebook scratch-free.)

To get a real feel for each laptop backpack, I load them up with roughly 15 pounds of weight, and then go for a casual stroll outside. As I walk around my neighborhood, I first take note of the shoulder straps' padding and overall comfortability; it should be easy to make subtle adjustments to the shoulder straps when I'm on the move, without having to take the bag off.

Some bags might take some time to break in, of course, but the best laptop backpacks are instantly comfortable across my back, with equal weight distribution that doesn't bounce around when I walk. Which is why my favorite backpacks have adjustable sternum straps across the chest to keep everything as snug as a bug in a rug as I'm chugging along.

Last of all, I consider any special features that add extra value to the bag. Is there a water bottle pocket? Extra tablet holders? A luggage strap? Hidden pockets? Budget backpacks won't have much to offer in this regard, but premium backpacks include such goodies as daisy-chain webbing (for exterior carry), stretchable side pockets (for water bottles and/or umbrellas), and hidden pockets to stow your valuables.

Why trust Laptop Mag

Laptop Mag reviews over one hundred different laptops every year, from paperweight ultralights to everyday workhorses to lumbering gaming notebooks that scorch the frame rates of even the hottest AAA games. We're not just experts in the laptop field, as we go one step further by meticulously testing smartphones, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, software, and even the latest in gaming accessories. (Which includes the best laptop backpacks.)

We are 100% independent and have decades of experience to help you buy with confidence. In fact, Laptop Mag has been testing and reviewing products for three decades, and we continue to deliver trustworthy reviews you can rely on.

Our editorial trustworthiness is enforced by one of the world's largest technology publishers, Future Publishing. As a company, we have unrivaled experience across every tech sector — and we're the group's specialist for all things mobile tech.