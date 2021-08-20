Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV gets $500 price cut — includes free $400 gift card

Samsung's QLED 4K Smart TVs are among the best TVs for PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. They deliver exceptional HDR visuals with low latency and fluid motion at 120Hz for buttery-smooth gameplay.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV for $2,199 from Amazon. That's a $500 markdown from the TV's $2,699 list price and just $2 shy of its lowest price ever. Even better, you'll receive $400 dollars in credit via coupon, "B6PXLX23DQL9" to spend on future Amazon purchases.

As an alternative, Best Buy offers this Samsung TV for the same price with a free $100 Best Buy gift card. Additionally, save up to $300 when you bundle this TV with a soundbar.

Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV deal

Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,699 now $2,199 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the 2021 Samsung's 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K Smart TV. It employs Quantum Dot technology and a Quantum 4K processor to deliver color-rich, realistic images. Low latency at 120Hz and FreeSync Premium Pro ensure smooth gameplay. Meanwhile, Smart TV functionality provides easy access to your favorite streaming service apps. View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,699 now $2,199 @ Best Buy

Not to be outdone, Best Buy mirrors this QLED 4K Smart TV deal and is tossing in a $100 Best Buy e-gift card. Plus, save up to $300 when you purchase a soundbar with your Samsung QLED TV. This deal ends on August 21.View Deal

The 2021 Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots.

Although we didn't review this TV, it has an overall customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Samsung's website. Satisfied owners praise its stunning picture quality, crystal clear clarity and vibrant colors.

When you're not gaming, the Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV puts your favorite sports, movies and TV shows right at your fingertips. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

If you want to seriously upgrade your viewing experience, this Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV may be worth the splurge. Especially at this incredibly discounted price.

Best Buy's deal ends August 21, whereas Amazon's credit offer ends September 30.