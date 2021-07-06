Nintendo Switch OLED model officially announced — available this October

Nintendo has officially announced the long-rumored new Nintendo Switch OLED model, featuring a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, enhanced audio, and an upgraded 7-inch OLED display panel.



Previously dubbed the Nintendo Switch Pro, the upgraded handheld is now named the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) according to the reveal trailer. What's more, the new model will be available on October 8, priced at $349.99.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

The surprise announcement shows off the hugely sought-after Switch model, which will feature plenty of upgraded features aside from the new 7-inch OLED display.



The OLED model's reveal trailer shows off a new wide adjustable stand that is completely adjustable for its Tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port for better internet connectivity, up to 64GB of internal storage, and greatly enhanced audio.



Along with this, the OLED model appears to come in a new white color variant (similar to Sony's PS5), but it will also come in the Switch's signature neon red/neon blue set as seen on Nintendo's official website. However, it's still expected that older joy-cons will all be compatible.



The new OLED model is expected to be using an upgraded Nvidia chip, which will also offer 4K resolution when in TV mode. However, there is no mention of 4K capabilities yet. We'll keep you updated on that front.



We can't wait to get our hands on the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model. The trailer briefly shows off some Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay, so we're expecting it the be the perfect device for the hugely anticipated title.