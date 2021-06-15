Live
Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Live updates
Are we finally going to get Metroid Prime 4 and Breath of the Wild 2?
By Rami Tabari
If you're looking at how to watch Nintendo Direct E3 2021, then you've come to the right place. There are a number of highly anticipated games that could show up at this conference, including Bayonetta 3, Breath of the Wild 2, and Metroid Prime 4. There could even be a New Nintendo Switch.
The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 stream is set to air on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. With the way that E3 has been going, this conference could easily beat the rest, or it could be just as boring with few reveals.
- See the best PC games and best Xbox Game Pass PC games to play now
- Check out the best Xbox Series X games and best PS5 games available now
- See our reviews of the Xbox Series X and PS5
How to watch Nintendo Direct E3 2021
You'll be able to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 live stream on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. If you're having trouble with where to find it, there's a nifty little YouTube video below just for you:
The Nintendo Direct will last roughly 40 minutes, but it will be followed by 3 hours of gameplay in Nintendo Treehouse: Live | E3 2021.
Shin Megami Tensei V (I probably spelled this wrong, leave me alone) is coming to Nintendo Switch. There's some gameplay revealed, including turn-based gameplay and dialogue choices. Actually looks like another Pokemon experience. Launches November 12.
Some anime-looking game.
New Wario game launches for the Nintendo Switch. It's jam packed with the same ridiculous microgames. And now it's a two-player co-op game. It's called WarioWare Get It Together. Launches September 10.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin gets a small showcase, revealing some new gameplay. The turn based battles is reminiscent of a Pokemon game. Launches July 9.
More news on Mario Golf: Super Rush, revealing some competitive gameplay with characters racing to the golf balls. There are also free updates planned, featuring new characters and maps. Game launches on June 25.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and A New Power's Awaken are coming to Nintendo Switch on September 24.
More games for Nintendo Switch: Just Dance 2022 (Nov. 4th) and Crusin' Blast (Fall)
Metroid Dread, a sequel to the side-scrolling franchise, is coming to Nintendo Switch October 8, 2021. It looks wild.
New Metroid game. Did they really just freaking say Metroid 5??
Mario Party Superstar announced, a new Mario Party-esque game that brings over 100 mini-games from previous games. All games work with online-play. There are five maps from N64 Era. Launches October 29.
Super Monkey Ball's 20th Anniversary sees Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launching October 5th.
Games coming to Nintendo Switch: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Worms Rumble (new maps and skin launches with it), Astria Ascending and Two Point Campus (2022).
The Life is Strange series is coming to Nintendo Switch, including the new Life is Strange: True Colors.
6/28 at 10:00 a.m. ET will be when an official Kazuya stream will happen.
There's a more detailed look into Kazuya's moveset, which gives him that Tekken feel despite Super Smash Bros. being a much less complex game.
Kazuya has his devil ability, and his ultimate is some wild laser crap. He also killed Kirby. (Or tried to anyway).
Ganondorf dead and thrown in a volcano by none other than Kazuya from Tekken. Kazuya from Tekken announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Already starting with a subject to change because of COVID warning.
The conference is only a few minutes away at this point.
If you tuned into the Capcom E3 2021 showcase yesterday, you saw some new games coming to the Nintendo Switch, including The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.