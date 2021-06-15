Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Live updates

If you're looking at how to watch Nintendo Direct E3 2021, then you've come to the right place. There are a number of highly anticipated games that could show up at this conference, including Bayonetta 3, Breath of the Wild 2, and Metroid Prime 4. There could even be a New Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 stream is set to air on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. With the way that E3 has been going, this conference could easily beat the rest, or it could be just as boring with few reveals.

How to watch Nintendo Direct E3 2021

You'll be able to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 live stream on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. If you're having trouble with where to find it, there's a nifty little YouTube video below just for you:

The Nintendo Direct will last roughly 40 minutes, but it will be followed by 3 hours of gameplay in Nintendo Treehouse: Live | E3 2021.