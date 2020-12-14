MacBook Air boomerangs to $799 all-time low price

Only weeks after the MacBook Air with M1 chip launched, the previous model 2020 MacBook Air is priced to move. So if you're in the market for a new Apple laptop, you'll want to jump on this fantastic deal.

Currently, Best Buy has the early 2020 release MacBook Air on sale for $799.99. Formerly priced at $949, that's $150 off and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year. It hit this same price on Black Friday.

MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air 13" 2020 (i3/8GB/256GB): was $949 now $799 @ Best Buy

Now $150 off, the base model MacBook Air is at one of its best prices ever. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, 1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

The predecessor to the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip, the 2020 MacBook Air with Intel's 10th Gen Core CPU is still among the best laptops to buy.

The MacBook Air in this deal features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Replacing the troublesome Butterfly keys is a new Magic Keyboard found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

As we highlight in our MacBook Air 2020 review, we liked its sleek design, great battery life and clicky, comfortable Magic Keyboard. We gave the early 2020 MacBook Air an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

When it comes to design, the MacBook Air flaunts an anodized aluminum finish and the iconic Apple logo on its lid. At 2.8 pounds and 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the 2020 MacBook Air has the same dimensions as its predecessor, the MacBook Air (2019). It's also on par with the 2.8-pound, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6-inch HP Envy 13 (Wood Edition, 2020) and lighter than the Lenovo Yoga C740 (3 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 ~ 0.7 inches).

As for ports, the MacBook Air is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headset jack. We recommend investing in a dongle or a USB Type-C hub, if you’re planning to use a mouse or an SD card,

At $150 off, the MacBook Air is at its best price yet so be sure to grab one while it's still in stock!