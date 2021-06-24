Logitech's Combo Touch is now great for Apple's iPad Air 2020 — thanks to new update

Logitech's alternative to Apple's pricier Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro 2021 models has received a design update, as the Swiss manufacturer has announced an all-new Combo Touch keyboard case.



Logitech revealed a new detachable keyboard and trackpad made specifically for Apple's popular iPad Air 2020, along with two new colors for the Combo Touch for iPad Pro. If you're keen, the keyboard case for the iPad will save you up to $100 compared to Apple's very own Magic Keyboard.

Much like the original Combo Touch for the iPad Pro, the updated version connects to the iPad via Smart Connector. The case features a detachable keyboard and kickstand to set up the iPad like a laptop.

(Image credit: Logitech)

As for pricing, Logitech's Combo Touch for the iPad Air 2020 and 11-inch iPad Pro model is priced at $200, while the 12.9-inch model comes in at $230. That's considerably less than Apple's $299 and $349 keyboard options, respectively.



You can nab the updated keyboard case for the iPad Air in Oxford Grey when it launches this July, along with the Sand color model for the iPad Pro. They'll be available at Logitech's official site and Apple's store.



Apple's Magic Keyboard recently received a white color option during the announcement of the M1-equipped iPad Pro. Now, Logitech's new Oxford Grey and Sand color variants give iPad users more choice in style — at a much friendlier price point. That said, there are plenty of other perks you'll want to know about in our Magic Keyboard review.