Apple October event live blog: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 and more
Find out everything announced at Apple's 'Unleashed' product launch event
Apple's "Unleashed" event is gearing up to unveil the next batch of eagerly anticipated Apple products, with the stars of the show expected to be the all-new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.
Not only are we expecting to hear about updated MacBook Pro models, but also about the rumored M1X chip. M1X MacBook Pro rumors have suggested the laptop's impressive display resolution, along with the use of mini LED panels and ditching the Touch Bar, but the chip itself may boast 12 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores. The question is, will the M1X prove to be a worthy upgrade over the M1?
What's more, last-minute rumors suggest we may see the next MacBook Pro models sport a notch, while the M1X chip may be named "M1 Pro" or "M1 Max."
During the Apple September event, we finally got a first look at the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini and more. The "Unleashed" may not have as many devices to show off, but there might be room for Apple's AirPods 3. The earbuds already have multiple incorrect rumored release dates, but many believe we'll finally get a sneak peek at the next-gen AirPods.
The good news is all our burning questions will be answered at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST on Monday, October 18 (that's today!). Fancy watching it along with us? You can catch the virtual event on Apple's event page or on the official YouTube channel.
For the latest updates, check out the biggest announcements from the October event as it happens below.
If you head to the Apple Store, you'll find that it's currently undergoing maintenance of sorts ahead of the Apple event. That's a clear indication we're about to see some new Apple products populate the page once it returns.
Apple often does this before a big launch to make sure no products leak before they are unveiled. When it returns, we expect there to be two new MacBook Pro models on the page. Who knows, there may even be a pair of AirPods 3.
And we're kicking off! Apple's senior vice president of marketing Greg Joswiak already gave us a hint at what to expect at today's "Unleashed" Apple event, stating that the days leading to the virtual event will "speed by." How could that not be a nod to the speed of the rumored M1X processor?
