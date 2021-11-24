Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro gets $340 price cut in epic Black Friday deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro is one of the brand's best laptops for the money. Currently. it's heavily discounted during Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale.

For Black Friday, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro is on sale for $699 at Walmart. That's $350 off its $1,039 sticker price and one today's best Black Friday laptop deals.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Black Friday deal

This Black Friday laptop deal takes $340 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro. Specs-wise, it features a 14-inch a (1920 x 1080) display, 3.1-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD. Remarkably thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro is a solid choice. Especially at this Black Friday deal price. Walmart also offers IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro with Intel Core i7 CPU for $849 ($360 off).

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is one of the best laptops for business professionals and college students alike.

This configuration is suitable for multitasking, creating documents, emails, web browsing, streaming and light gaming. Wi-Fi 6 and a built-in HD webcam ensure fast and reliable connectivity and video conferencing.

We took the AMD model Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 for a spin and praised its bright, vivid display, comfortable keyboard, and good mix of ports. We expect the laptop to be on par.

For a slender laptop, the IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro has plenty of ports. It has two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a mic/headphone combo jack. You also get a microSD slot for file transfers and storage.

At $340 off, the IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals under $700.