The latest iPad Air falls to its lowest ever price — this is the best Apple deal of the day

Save big on the latest iPad Air

iPad Air
(Image credit: Future)

Right now, you can get $99 off Apple’s latest iPad Air tablets at Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen!

We know a thing or two about the best iPad deals, but even we were surprised to see such a deep discount on one of Apple’s latest tablets.

Apple iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi): was $599 now $500 @ Amazon
The latest Air copies a lot of the iPad Pro’s homework and offers us a great tablet at an even better price. As you can read in our iPad Air review, we’re huge fans of the sleek design, powerful A14 Bionic Chip and awesome battery life.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (256GB Wi-FI): was $749 now $650 @ Amazon
Four times the storage really comes in handy if you’re getting stuff done on the iPad Air, or if you’re stuffing this full of entertainment for long journeys. The 10-hour battery life really keeps up with your demands.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (64GB Wi-FI + Cellular): was $729 now $630 @ Amazon
Need a little more portability than having to go from Wi-Fi network to network? That’s where the Cellular model comes in. Pop your SIM card in and enjoy fast data speeds wherever you are alongside the slew of impressive features of the iPad Air.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular): was $879 now $780 @ Amazon
The top-of-the-line model with maximum storage and cellular data! Gigabit-class cellular data, the same all-day battery life and gorgeous screen.View Deal

Of course, there’s a lot to love about the new iPad Air, from the sleek design that takes inspiration from Apple’s iPad Pro, to the vivid display, loud speakers and good battery life.

Plus, while usability is already great on iPad OS 14, it’s only going to get better with updates. As announced in iOS 15, you can (finally) put widgets on the home screen! This is a future-proof machine and worth every cent.

