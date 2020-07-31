Back-to-school preview: Dell XPS 13 Touch for just $699

The Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop you can buy. For a limited time, you can get the touch screen version of our favorite everyday machine on the cheap.

Currently, Dell has the excellent XPS 13 Touch w/ 10th Gen CPU on sale for $699via coupon "XPS13LTS1" direct from Dell. Normally, this laptop retails for $908, so that's $209 off its normal price.

It's one of the best back-to-school previews we've seen all month.

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $908 now $699 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge touch display, a 1.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Use coupons "XPS13LTS1" to drop its price down to $699View Deal

If you're looking for the best alternative to the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, look no further than the Dell XPS 13.

The XPS 13 on sale packs a 13.3-inch touchscreen, a 1.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

As we note in our Dell XPS 13 2019 review, we loved the laptop's slim design and its ability to perform well under pressure. We were also fans of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which is Dell's way of saying it has ultra-thin bezels.

The barely-there bezels give you more screen for distraction-free viewing whether you're steaming a video or working on documents.

At 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5-inches, the 2.7-pound XPS 13 is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

In terms of security features, the XPS 13 has an embedded fingerprint reader in the power button for easy login using Windows Hello.

Connectivity-wise, the XPS 13 includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD slot.

Now just $699, this Dell XPS 13 deal is only while supplies last.