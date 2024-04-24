My favorite Star Wars game of all time will be free to play on Game Pass soon — it's still the best deal in gaming

I loved Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. From its engaging mechanics to its compelling narrative, it's by far one of the best Star Wars games to date.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to Game Pass Ultimate & EA Play on April 25. That means you can play it on PC via the PC Game Pass games app, but you still need the Ultimate subscription to access EA games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor retails for $69, you can get 1 month of Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $11.29 on CDKeys. That's an absolute steal!

That's not the only reason you should consider Game Pass.

Game Pass is still the best deal in gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3M: $51 $30 @ CDKeys

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best deals in gaming. And you can get three months of it for $21 off. This service boasts a catalog of over 300 games between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Keep in mind, Ultimate allows you to access those games on both PC and Xbox consoles, while regular Xbox Game Pass works only for those who use Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles.

You cannot tell me that a Jedi shooting Stormtroopers with a pistol like a cowboy isn't the most appealing thing in the world. The western vibe is heavy, which is one of the reasons everyone loved The Mandalorian series so much. And while you only got it sparingly in The Mandalorian, the lightsaber-play is phenomenally satisfying in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Even if you're not a Star Wars fan, this is an excellent action-adventure game reminiscent of souls-like gameplay without the brutal difficulty (well, there's a choice).

That's not the only game on Game Pass worth playing. Even if we're not including great exclusives like Halo: Infinite (the gameplay, not the story) and Gears 5, there's Hi-Fi RUSH, The Outer Worlds, and Diablo 4.

Tally those games up and you're spending hundreds of dollars, but you get access to every single one for a whole month by spending $11.29 on CDKeys.

Diablo 4 is also one of my favorites. I've spent dozens of hours clearing mobs of hell, and it's wild to me that the whole experience is now free with Game Pass. The best part about games like Diablo 4 is that the content keeps coming. The latest season lasts until May 14, which is more than enough time to clear the questline and experience the new Nightmare dungeons. And after that we're getting a whole new season with a revamped gear system.

The Outer Worlds took me over 40 hours to complete. Obsidian Entertainment proved once again, just like with Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity, that its team of writers are brilliant. Plus, you can always sell me on violence and vividly colorful sci-fi planets.

I never got to play Hi-Fi Rush, but the fact that I have access to it anytime I please is rather comforting. Apparently it's so good our own Claire Tabari wrote about how Xbox Game Pass just won her back with its showcase and launch back in January 2023.

Now is the best time to take part in Game Pass Ultimate, especially if you have an inkling of interest in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The value in one game alone justifies the cost of the subscription. Now imagine doing the math on the hundreds of games in the catalog.

