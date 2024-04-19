Here are the PS5 Pro details Sony may not want you to see

A YouTube video from Moore's Law is Dead leaking PS5 Pro hardware specs has been taken down from the site due to a copyright claim by Sony Interactive Entertainment (as spotted by Tom Warren on X).

It's not uncommon for hardware manufacturers to take action in squashing leaks as soon as they hit the web, but this only raises suspicions. If the leak were inaccurate, it would likely be ignored like many others. However, PlayStation's copyright takedown adds credibility to the accuracy of the information showcased in the original video.

Sony has been keenly aware of this leak for a month now, with Tom Henderson on X reporting that the company has launched an "Internal investigation" into how it happened. In the past, these leaked specs have been corroborated by Insider Gaming and The Verge, but this latest development is the icing on the cake.

PS5 Pro specs leak gains credibility after DMCA takedown

While Sony did take down the video, we still can't say for certain what its motives were. Remember, the following information is still a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt. That aside, let's jump into some of the video's claims about what the PS5 Pro will be capable of.

The now-removed video, citing a leaked document containing information about Sony's mid-generation upgrade, highlights two major, easy-to-understand improvements reportedly arriving with the PS5 Pro.

The first is an enormous boost in ray tracing performance—anywhere from 2x to 3x faster than the base PS5. The leaked document goes as far as to state that improvements may reach as high as 4x in some cases. This is thanks to a "More powerful ray tracing architecture."

(Image credit: Moore's Law Is Dead / Sony)

The other is in the form of greater GPU performance, allowing for a 45% increase in rendering speed when compared to the original PS5. The PS5 Pro's GPU is also stated to be "larger" and use "faster system memory."

It's even set to feature machine-learning capabilities with 300 TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second) of 8-bit computation, or 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point. Which is likely in place to support PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), a new performance-friendly upscaling and anti-aliasing solution.

(Image credit: Moore's Law Is Dead / Sony)

PSSR is an improvement over the current Temporal Anti-Aliasing Upsampling (TAAU) solution and works similarly to how DLSS or FSR do on Nvidia and AMD GPUs. It will be Sony's proprietary Multi-Frame Super Resolution (MFSR) implementation, unlocking its performance gains through generating "color buffers" up to a maximum of 4K resolution at 120 fps, with later plans to implement 8K at 60 fps.