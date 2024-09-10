Sony's PS5 Pro is the most powerful console ever — but is it worth the steep price?

The PS5 Pro is here and it's asking for a lot. Lead Architect of the PS5 console Mark Cerny gave a presentation showing off the technical wonders of the new PS5 Pro, and we learned that it's going to cost $699 with a launch date of November 7.

What does that mean for the average gamer? What are you actually getting out of the PS5 Pro for that much money? And most importantly, is it worth it?

I think it's going to be about the games more than anything else, and that might leave you in an interesting place depending on what type of gamer you are. Let me explain.

What's new about the PS5 Pro?

The PS5 Pro is designed to break the barrier between performance and fidelity. The GPU is supposed to be 45% faster and the ray tracing is calculated at double or triple the speeds of the PS5. Then there's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which is an AI-driven upscaling, similar to Nvidia's DLSS.

We got a demo of The Last of Us Part II, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart running at 60 fps at a 'Fidelity' resolution. Then there's performance mode, which showcased sharper graphics than usual at an even higher frame rate. Horizon: Forbidden West reveals how the PS5 Pro adds more detail to the skin and hair of the characters.

There's a boost in ray tracing capabilities in games like Gran Turismo 7 and Hogwarts Legacy. At the very end of the stream, we also saw a string of clips from a multitude of games.

How much does the PS5 Pro cost?

(Image credit: Sony)

There's no denying it. $699 is a steep price for a new mid-gen console, especially since the PS4 Pro matched the original price of the PS4. The PS5 Pro marks itself as $200 more than the PS5.

If you're someone who enjoys all of the PS5 exclusives that Sony has to offer, then it is 100% worth the investment. We know for sure that Sony will take care of its own games.

However, if you mostly play third-party AAA games, then it's a bit more complicated. It's clear that the PS5 Pro benefits games like Alan Wake 2 and Hogwarts Legacy, but that might not be the same for every game.

There needs to be some developer cooperation for these games to look and run better, and that's due to the resolution and framerate caps placed on the consoles. I won't pretend to know how easy or challenging that is, but it needs to be done. So if developer doesn't act upon this new technology, then you might not see the overall benefits. So it's worth waiting to see if your favorite games will get a normal boost or an even better overall, similar to how Gran Turismo 7 is adding ray tracing reflections to the cars themselves.

Now, if you play only indie titles, then this is likely not for you. It's possible that some developers might take advantage of the PS5 Pro, you may not see as radical of a difference as you would in PS5 exclusives or third-party AAA games.

Am I buying it?

(Image credit: Sony)

Yes... I play all of the PS5 exclusive games and most AAA games on my PS5, so jumping on the PS5 Pro makes total sense. I just need to ask Santa, since I'm going to have to squeeze more than a few pennies together to make that $699 asking price.

Despite that, we don't know what the PS5 Pro will actually feel like, but you can stay tuned to Laptop Mag to read our full review when we get our hands on this beauty.