Qualcomm teases a big Snapdragon X announcement for April 24
Could it be the Snapdragon X Elite launch? In a post on X,
In a vague teaser, Qualcomm has indicated a big Snapdragon X chipset announcement is coming early next week. Could it be the Snapdragon X Elite is finally launching?
Qualcomm posted a teaser video to the official Snapdragon X account on Friday, requesting us to "👀 Stay tuned for 4/24."
The video includes renders of a CPU chipset which are then replaced by 3D renders of an "X."
Qualcomm's April announcement: what we know
In a word, little. As far as we can tell, Qualcomm's announcement for April 24, 2024, concerns a new chipset.
But Qualcomm has two Snapdragon X chips in the works. It could be the long-awaited launch of the Snapdragon X Elite or the official confirmation of the Snapdragon X Plus. It could also be both.
Given the leaked Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Snapdragon Edition renders that hit the internet earlier this week, this announcement could be the official launch event for the X Elite chipset.
👀 Stay tuned for 4/24. pic.twitter.com/8SQ6SfZPT8April 18, 2024
We know quite a bit about the Snapdragon X Elite and the Snapdragon X Plus. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite is set to be the most powerful ARM chipset to date, with dedicated AI PC features and as much as 45 TOPs of NPU performance. An entry-level version of the chipset will be sold as the Snapdragon X Plus for a more budget-conscious option.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
The X Elite performs 21% better than the Apple M3 chip on Geekbench, and we were blown away by its performance on Davinci Resolve at a recent demo event.
An upcoming Windows 11 AI feature may even be exclusive to Snapdragon X Elite PCs.
More from Laptop Mag
A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.