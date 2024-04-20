Qualcomm teases a big Snapdragon X announcement for April 24

In a vague teaser, Qualcomm has indicated a big Snapdragon X chipset announcement is coming early next week. Could it be the Snapdragon X Elite is finally launching?

Qualcomm posted a teaser video to the official Snapdragon X account on Friday, requesting us to "👀 Stay tuned for 4/24."

The video includes renders of a CPU chipset which are then replaced by 3D renders of an "X."

Qualcomm's April announcement: what we know

In a word, little. As far as we can tell, Qualcomm's announcement for April 24, 2024, concerns a new chipset.

But Qualcomm has two Snapdragon X chips in the works. It could be the long-awaited launch of the Snapdragon X Elite or the official confirmation of the Snapdragon X Plus. It could also be both.

Given the leaked Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Snapdragon Edition renders that hit the internet earlier this week, this announcement could be the official launch event for the X Elite chipset.

👀 Stay tuned for 4/24. pic.twitter.com/8SQ6SfZPT8April 18, 2024 See more

We know quite a bit about the Snapdragon X Elite and the Snapdragon X Plus. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite is set to be the most powerful ARM chipset to date, with dedicated AI PC features and as much as 45 TOPs of NPU performance. An entry-level version of the chipset will be sold as the Snapdragon X Plus for a more budget-conscious option.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The X Elite performs 21% better than the Apple M3 chip on Geekbench, and we were blown away by its performance on Davinci Resolve at a recent demo event.

An upcoming Windows 11 AI feature may even be exclusive to Snapdragon X Elite PCs.