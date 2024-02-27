MacBook Air M3 could be in trouble — this non-Intel chip may blow it away

News
By Madeline Ricchiuto
published

If you can trust leaked Geekbench 6 multi-core scores, the Snapdragon X Elite is set to outperform Apple's M3

A hand holding a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip held in a sealed display case
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)
Jump to:

News around Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset has been slowly trickling in over the last few months based on tech demos and leaked benchmarks. Qualcomm's upcoming flagship silicon is aiming to take down Apple's M3 benchmark records, and based on the latest leaks the performance gap between the two chipsets seems to be closing.

In the leaked Geekbench 6.2 scores, spotted by Windows Latest (via TechNewsWorld), the Snapdragon X Elite had a single-core score of 2,574 and a multi-core score of 12,562. 

Our own M3 benchmarks from the Macbook Pro 14 (M3, 2023) had a single-core average of 3,163 and a multi-core score of 11,968. That was the entry-level M3 system with only 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. So, if the leaked Geekbench 6 scores for the Snapdragon X Elite are to be believed, the M3 still holds the edge on single-core performance but on multi-core tasks, the Snapdragon X Elite has the edge.

Granted, while Geekbench 6 mostly tests CPU performance, changes in onboard RAM and SSD configurations can impact those performance scores significantly. So without further information on the exact models of Snapdragon X Elite or M3 systems tested, we can only speculate. But it does seem Qualcomm's new chips are closing the performance gap with Apple's custom silicon.

What we know so far

qualcomm snapdragon x elite on laptop

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

In one tech demo via Digital Trends, the Snapdragon X Elite scored 21% higher than Apple's M3. Of course, there are two different thermal profiles of the Snapdragon X Elite, and it's unclear which version was being used during the tech demo.

Based on Qualcomm's statements about the 80W and 23W Snapdragon performance scores, it appears the tech demo pitted the 80W Snapdragon X Elite against the base M3 chip which is a 21-22W chip.

So, if the tech demo used the 80W Snapdragon X chip as we've surmised, the comparison falls apart. A better test would be the 80W Snapdragon X against the M3 Max which has a 78W power consumption rating.

Having spent years in the Laptop Mag testing lab, I tend to be wary of trusting tech demos wholesale as chipmakers always want their silicon to look better than the competitors and there are ways to cheat at Geekbench.

So even if the Digital Trends tech demo was a showdown between the 23W Snapdragon X and the M3, I plan to reserve my judgment until we get the Snapdragon chips into our labs and can run them through Geekbench in a controlled setting.

I'm more inclined to trust the leaked Geekbench scores, but even then, unless you know the exact configuration tested and can confirm it was a clean system, there is plenty that can impact a Geekbench 6 score outside of pure CPU silicon.

As for when we can hope to see those clean Snapdragon scores, Qualcomm's new flagship chipset is expected to launch in "mid-2024." So that could mean we get Windows 12 Snapdragon X Elite systems (if the rumored Windows upgrade actually hits this year). 

The Snapdragon X Elite will launch with onboard AI capabilities with Windows 11 (or 12). According to the latest benchmarks spotted by Tom's Hardware, the Snapdragon X Elite's NPU outperforms the Intel Ultra chips by a significant margin.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 116 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(14-inch)
Our Review
2
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11...
Lenovo USA
$2,399
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
3
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(Blue)
4
Acer 2023 Newest Chromebook...
Amazon
$699
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
6
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
7
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
9
XPS 15 9530 15.6IN I7-13700H...
Monoprice.com
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
Our Review
10
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9...
Walmart
View
Load more deals
Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.