Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite could beat Apple's M3 gaming performance — here's what we know

News
By Madeline Ricchiuto
published

Baldur's Gate III appears "perfectly playable" on the new Snapdragon silicon

qualcomm snapdragon x elite on laptop
(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has made many promises about the highly anticipated Snapdragon X Elite chipset over the course of its lengthy pre-launch debut. From performance rivaling Apple's M3 chipset to a custom Chrome browser variant. 

This latest look at the Snapdragon X Elite silicon sheds a light on what kind of gaming performance we can expect when the chipset finally hits the shelves later this year. Qualcomm is currently expected to ship the Snapdragon X Elite chipset in the second half of 2024.

In a video leaked on Twitter, we can see a Snapdragon X Elite laptop playing Baldur's Gate III with an average of about 30FPS at 1080p resolution.

Snapdragon X Elite gaming

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite gaming performance

(Image credit: Twitter)

As spotted by Notebook Check, the Snapdragon X Elite's gaming performance on Baldur's Gate III appears comparable to the Intel Arc iGPU and AMD Radeon 780M. The Snapdragon X Elite will have an integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics card, so if it matches up with the integrated Intel Arc GPU and the Radeon 780M, that's still some pretty solid performance. 30 FPS on high-end gaming titles for an integrated graphcis card is nothing to sneeze at. Especially as the Snapdragon X Elite will be running those games on an emulated version of Windows x64.

Of course, BG3 doesn't have its own internal benchmarking tool, which means testing frame-rates using Baldur's Gate is far from ideal. But it is a wildly popular game so this video is a pretty good indication of how the chipset will fare for most users.

As Qualcomm has targeted Apple's custom silicon for previous comparisons it is worth noting that Baldur's Gate III is a cross-platform title. While the Apple M3 chips have the best gaming performance on Apple laptops to date, the Apple Macbook Air 13 M3 only averaged 41 FPS on Sid Mieier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm in our testing lab so the Snapdragon X Elite could easily outpace the base M3 chipset. We'll just have to wait to get the Snapdragon X Elite into our labs to do a fair comparison.

MORE FROM LAPTOP MAG

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 434 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
2
Acer Predator Triton 300SE...
Walmart
$1,599
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(15.6-inch 1TB)
3
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gaming...
Amazon
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
4
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
5
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
6
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
7
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
MSI Katana 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
8
MSI Katana 15 15.6" FHD 144...
Target
$1,299
View
MSI Katana 15
(Black)
9
MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-277US...
Amazon
$1,024.99
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.