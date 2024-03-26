The iPhone 15 Pro Max is practically free in this extended deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is technically over, but today's extended savings say otherwise. One ongoing deal offers the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just $0.01. Yes, you read the right, you can get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for a cent. Pricing for the iPhone Pro Max typically starts from $1,199, so you're practically getting the iPhone 15 Pro Max for free. What's more, no trade-in is required. By comparison it's a better deal than most carrier offers which knock up to $1,000 off the iPhone Pro 15 Max with trade-in. And that's if your trade-in phone nets you the highest value.
So what's the catch to getting the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just a penny? To get this deal, you must activate and finance the iPhone 15 Pro Max through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $70/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades. Although you'll be charged a $60 activation fee up front, it will be credited back to your account on your first billing statement.
At just 1 cent, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is at its lowest price yet and you'll be hard pressed to find a better phone deal than this. So if you or a family member is due for an upgrade, this cheap iPhone 15 Pro Max is a no-brainer.
Today's best iPhone 15 Pro Max deal
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-iPhone-Pro-Max-trade%2Fdp%2FB0CHBQTL9Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
$1,199 $0.01 @ Amazon w/ activation
Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just a penny with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $70/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone each year with annual upgrades.
Features: New Titanium build, Apple A17 Pro chip, Dynamic Island, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 256GB of storage, 48MP camera, USB-C connectivity
Release date: September 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the iPhone Pro Max to date
Price check: AT&T <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15735111?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.att.com/search/?q=iPhone+15+Pro+Max" data-link-merchant="att.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in | T-Mobile <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584496&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fcell-phone%2Fapple-iphone-15-pro-max%3F&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - t-mobile.com"" data-link-merchant="att.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $1000 off w/ trade-in| Verizon up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in
Reviews: Experts praise the iPhone 15 Pro Max's durable and light design, fast performance and long-lasting battery life.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/iphone-14-pro-max" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - t-mobile.com"" data-link-merchant="att.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | Toms Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/iphone-15-pro-max" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - t-mobile.com"" data-link-merchant="att.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/iphone/iphone-15-pro-max-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - t-mobile.com"" data-link-merchant="att.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½
Buy it if: You're in the Apple ecosystem and want a phone that integrates smooth with MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch. Or, if you want a premium flagship phone with pro-grade cameras and long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a simple phone primarily for calls, texts, emails, and internet browsing. Or if want a phone with advanced customization options, Android is the platform for you.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
