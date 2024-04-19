OnePlus Pad 2 expected later in 2024: Rumors hint at a game-changing upgrade

The original OnePlus Pad offered a large screen and decent specs at a budget-friendly price. But reliable leaker Max Jambor suggests an even better OnePlus Pad 2 is on the horizon. My review of the first Pad still holds it as one of the best tablets available, particularly at the price, but OnePlus seems poised to take things a step further with a significant chipset upgrade.

The rumored upgrade is to the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a major leap from the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 in the original Pad. While this might raise the price, the performance improvements should be substantial. Expect blazing-fast browsing, smooth gaming, and the ability to edit videos on the go without any hiccups.

While we haven't seen it in a tablet yet, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a revolutionary update for Qualcomm with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gaining over 4 hours of battery life while surpassing the iPhone 15 Pro in many performance tests.

OnePlus Pad2 will be launched in the second half of 2024April 12, 2024 See more

More whispers

Whispers suggest other potential improvements like a higher-resolution display and the addition of fingerprint unlocking, which was notably absent in the first Pad. Hopefully, OnePlus will also deliver on its promise to include the Open Canvas stylus with the sequel. While details remain scarce, you can bet I'll be scouring the internet for any new leaks.

In the meantime, the original OnePlus Pad remains a fantastic value under $400. If you need a capable tablet without spending a fortune, it's still a solid choice. But if you crave top-of-the-line power, keep an eye out for the OnePlus Pad 2 — it's shaping up to be a real powerhouse.