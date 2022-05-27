The best iPad deals in May 2022

The best iPad deals right now offer decent price breaks on Apple's premium tablets. So if you're shopping around for a new tablet, there's an iPad deal out there for you.
From entry level to pro grade, Apple's iPad lineup has something for everyone. There's the 10.2 inch iPad, 10.9 inch iPad Air, 8.3 inch iPad mini, and 11 inch and 12.9 inch models iPad Pro.
Although pricing for Wi-Fi-only iPads range from $329 — $1,000, our roundup of the best iPad deals will help you save. Spring savings events are in full swing and retailers are putting their best iPad deals forward. Even the latest 5th generation iPad Air is not immune to discounts.
Amazon currently offers the 4th generation iPad Air in Rose Gold for $469 (opens in new tab) which is $130 less than its $599 list price. This is the lowest price ever for the iPad Air 4 and one of the best Memorial Day weekend deals you can get.
From the iPad mini to the iPad Pro, here are today's best iPad deals.
Best iPad deals — Quick links
- Apple iPad mini 6: was $499 now $409 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple M1 iPad Air 5: was $599 now $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple iPad Air 4 (Rose Gold): was $599 now $469 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple M1 iPad Pro: was $799 now $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple M1 iPad Pro 12.9: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best iPad deals
Apple iPad Air 4 (Rose Gold) : was $599 now $469 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon is currently slashing $130 off Apple iPad Air 4 on Rose Gold only. The best tablet for most people, it's lightweight, slim, and speedy. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. It undercuts Best Buy (opens in new tab)'s currently price by $30.
Apple M1 iPad Air 5: was $599 now $555 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $44 on the 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.
Apple iPad mini 6: was $499 now $409 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon is taking $90 off the base model Apple iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.
Apple iPad mini 6 (256GB): was $649 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $100 on the 256GB model 6th generation iPad mini at Amazon. It features 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.
Apple iPad Pro 11": was $799 now $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The iPad Pro is currently $50 off at Amazon. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks (opens in new tab), (opens in new tab) the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9": was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon continues to takes $100 off the excellent M1 iPad Pro. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.
Apple iPad Pro 11 (1TB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The 1TB model iPad Pro is currently $200 off at Amazon. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks (opens in new tab), (opens in new tab) the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 1TB of ample storage.