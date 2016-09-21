Microsoft Will Stop Begging Windows 7 and 8.1 Users to Upgrade

Devoted Windows 7 and 8.1 users who are sticking with their older operating systems were surely annoyed by all of Microsoft's attempts to get them to upgrade to Windows 10. Those who have stuck to their guns long enough can finally breathe easy -- a Windows Update is removing the Get Windows 10 app.

"This update removes the Get Windows 10 app and other software related to the Windows 10 free upgrade offer that expired on July 29, 2016." Microsoft wrote on its website. Users can download the update, KB3184143 through Windows Update.

The Get Windows 10 app was derided by users, who were annoyed by Microsoft's attempts to force them to upgrade. In some instances, users were forced to upgrade even if they attempted to reject it. A number of users considered the app to be malware. It didn't hurt that users have also been worried about security problems with Windows 10.

Users probably should upgrade, if only to get the latest features and security patches, but they shouldn't be forced to. Now that the free upgrade offer is over, they will have to pay $119 if they want to upgrade to Windows 10 Home.

According to analyst Paul Thurrot, Windows 7 and 8.1 product keys still work if you attempt to clean install Windows 10, but that's unlikely to last forever.

But if you're not looking to upgrade at all, its time to relax. Microsoft's done trying to convince (or force) you.

