Ultimate Performance Mode Coming to Windows 10

Engineers and other professionals buy workstations for their high-end performance, so it makes sense that Microsoft is going to give those users even more power. The company just revealed the new Ultimate Performance power plan, coming in the latest build of the Redstone 4 (RS4) of Windows 10.

The HP ZBook Studio G4 workstation laptop. Credit: Laptop Mag

Available to Windows Insider users on the Fast Ring cycle who have opted to "not skip ahead" and will receive build number 17101, Ultimate Performance mode is enabled in the Power Options control panel.

In the blog post announcing Ultimate Performance Mode, Microsoft's Dona Sarkar notes that the feature is "geared towards reducing micro-latencies it may directly impact hardware; and consume more power than the default balanced plan."

It appears that Ultimate Performance mode may only be available when a laptop is plugged in (or not on laptops at all), as Sarkar notes that the "power policy is currently not available on battery powered systems." We've reached out to Microsoft and Ms. Sarkar to confirm that this is the case, and will update this story if and when we get a response.

The Verge reports that this feature is also limited to machines running Windows 10 Pro For Workstations, again whittling down its availability.

Windows 10 Performance and Productivity