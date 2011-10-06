Tablet World Series 2011 Starts Tomorrow: You Pick the Winner

It's the first week of October and that can mean only one thing; LAPTOP's Tablet World Series is about to start. All year long, we've watched as new teams such as Amazon, ASUS, and Sony entered the league. We've thrilled at new innovations, including the stylus on the HTC Flyer and the foldout keyboard on the Eee Pad Slider. Now it's showtime.

Starting tomorrow, the top eight slates on the market will face off in an all-out battle for supremacy, where you decide the winner. Each Tuesday and Friday through October 27th, a new game will start. Tuesday games will run through Thursday morning at 9 a.m. ET, and Friday games will run through Monday morning at 9 a.m. ET. During each game, you will have the chance to vote and decide which tablet advances to the next round and which one goes home to think about next year.

Starting Friday October 7th, 2011 at 9 a.m., Tablet World Series Game 1 features the Acer Iconia Tab A100 taking on the brand-new Amazon Kindle Fire. Visit the LAPTOP home page or this space to vote for the winner.