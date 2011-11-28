Report: Apple to Launch 15-Inch MacBook Air in Early 2012

As usual, Apple is laying low amidst Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but that doesn't mean the company isn't making headlines. Since rumors about a 15-inch MacBook Air surfaced two weeks ago, more tipsters have provided info that suggests the 15-inch model will be a reality.

DigiTimes reports that, in addition to a 15-inch version, Apple will launch new 11.6-inch and 13.3-inch MacBook Airs in Q1 of 2012. According to DigiTimes' sources, the addition of a 15-inch model marks Apple's increased effort to compete against Windows-based Ultrabook vendors.

But that's not all: Other sources claim that Apple will be lowering the price of its current MacBook air models before launching the next generation. And indeed, Best Buy is selling the 11.6-inch 64GB Air for a lower-than-usual $939.