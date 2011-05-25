Oprah's Top 10 Tech Giveaways

After 25 years, the final episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show aired today. Over the years, Oprah delighted her audience members with lavish and expensive gifts such as ceramic knife sets, diamond earrings, copies of her magazine, and most famously a trip to Australia. While a copy of O's Guide to Life issue is cool, Oprah has also given the gift that keeps on giving -- a good piece of tech. We've compiled a list of 10 of Oprah's best tech giveaways to commemorate 25 years of gift-giving from the Mighty O.

iPad (2010)

Dubbed Oprah's "Most Favorite Thing Ever," audience members received an Apple iPad, complete with Oprah's favorite game: EA's Scrabble.

LG HDTV Refrigerator LSC27991 (2007)

Back in 2007, the LG HDTV Refrigerator LSC27991 was the most expensive gift Oprah ever gave. Complete with a 15-inch LCD TV, DVD hookup, FM radio and a slideshow option for digital photos, the LSC27991 was the refrigerator of tomorrow for today.

Blackberry 7105t (2005)

Before there was an iPhone, it was all about BlackBerry. The compact T-Mobile Blackberry 7105t came with a funky SureType keyboard and a 3-month subscription.

Xbox Kinect (2010)

The audience really started moving when they found out they were going home with a new Xbox, complete with Microsoft's new motion-controller, Kinect.

Samsung SGH-v205 (2002)

About the size of a large pack of gum, the Samsung SGH-v205 camera/phone hybrid flip phone was all the rage with a 354-by-288 resolution camera, 40 polyphonic ring tones, and SMS. Hey, it was 2002.

Magellan RoadMate 700 (2004)

Riding the new GPS-navigation craze, the 3.3 x 6.5 x 1.5-inch Magellan Roadmate 700 made for a perfect "look under your chair" moment. The 700 had 3 x 2.3-inch display, 20GB of memory, turn-by-turn navigation, and maps of Canada and the U.S. with 2 million points of interest.

Amazon Kindle 2

The perfect gadget to compliment Oprah's Book Club, audience members received Amazon's second generation eReader, complete with a lesson from CEO Jeff Bezos.

Dell 3007WFP 30

Wanting to ensure that her show was being watched in high-quality HD, Oprah gave away the 30-inch 2560 x 1600p resolution Dell 3007WFP with four USB 2.0 ports.

Samsung SC-HMX10 (2007)

Featuring 720p resolution, 8GB of built-in memory, a 1.5 megapixel CDD imager, and 10X Optical/120X Digital Zoom, the Samsung SC-HMX10 helped Oprah make a film-worthy moment.

Sony VAIO S260 (2005)

Back in 2005, the $2,000, 13-inch Sony VAIO elicited squeals of joy from the Oprah audience. The sleek 4.2-inch notebook came with a 1.7-GHz Intel Pentium M processor with 512MB of RAM, 60GB of memory, a 13-inch display with 1280 x 800 resolution, and a Firewire port.