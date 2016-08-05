How to Open Folders in the Windows 10 Taskbar

If there's one or two folders you constantly access and you're tired of cluttering your display with multiple Windows, there's a trick to embed folders in the Taskbar. This way you'll be able to open files without having to hunt and peck through directories.
Here's how to add folders to the Windows Taskbar:
1. Right-click the unused space in the Taskbar.
2. Select Toolbars.
3. Select New toolbar.
4. Navigate to a directory and click Select Folder. I selected Screenshots because I always need that folder when writing How tos.
Now you can open that folder from the Taskbar!
