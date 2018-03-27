New iPad Works with Apple Pencil, $49 Logitech Crayon

Apple's new iPad for education has Apple Pencil support, but Logitech will have a lower-cost model: the $49 Crayon.

The new stylus was announced at Apple's Education event at Chicago's Lane Tech High School. It will also be sold as part of a combo with a rugged keyboard case for $99.

Apple's own pencil, usually $99, will be $89 for schools, so the Crayon will be the cheaper option. It's possible that this means other companies will be able to produce low-cost accessories for the iPad, which would make it more accessible to schools and students.

Apple announced a new Smart Annotation mode for iPad, though it's not out just yet. It will let teachers mark up documents with pen and anchor the writing to words in a paper. The company also showed the Apple pencil working with Froggipedia, an app that lets students dissect frogs on an iPad.

