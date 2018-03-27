Trending

New iPad Works with Apple Pencil, $49 Logitech Crayon

Apple's new iPad for education has Apple Pencil support, but Logitech will have a lower-cost model: the $49 Crayon.

The new stylus was announced at Apple's Education event at Chicago's Lane Tech High School. It will also be sold as part of a combo with a rugged keyboard case for $99.

Apple's own pencil, usually $99, will be $89 for schools, so the Crayon will be the cheaper option. It's possible that this means other companies will be able to produce low-cost accessories for the iPad, which would make it more accessible to schools and students.

Apple announced a new Smart Annotation mode for iPad, though it's not out just yet. It will let teachers mark up documents with pen and anchor the writing to words in a paper. The company also showed the Apple pencil working with Froggipedia, an app that lets students dissect frogs on an iPad.

Andrew joined Laptopmag.com in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Twitter @FreedmanAE.