Windows 10's Action Center offers a convenient way to access a variety of PC options, but its default setup may not be right for you. Fortunately, it's easy to clean up Action Center, so it presents only the buttons you want, and in the order of your preference.

This tidying can prove useful, as users can place the Tablet Mode action easier to reach, or hide the Project button if they don't have a use for it. Here's how to customize the Action Center in Windows 10.

1. Click the Start button.

2. Click the Settings icon.

3. Click System.

4. Click Notifications & Actions from the left menu.

5. Drag and drop the Action buttons.

6. Click "Add or remove quick actions."

7. Turn Quick Actions on or off to hide them in the Action Center.

You've customized the Action Center.

