Best Tablet Deals in July

Whether you're interested in Apple's iPads, Amazon's Fire HD line, Samsung's Tab S slates or the versatile Surface Go from Microsoft, now is the time to score an incredible deal.

Currently, Amazon has the Editor's Choice 2018 model iPad on sale for $249. That's $80 off its regular $329 retail price and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple tablet. Walmart has this same iPad on sale for the same price, as well as a $175-off offer on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro (high-end 2018 iPad Pros get extra discounts at checkout).

It features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 1536 x 2048 pixel resolution, an A10 Fusion CPU, and 32GB of storage. This Editor's Choice tablet is a solid choice if you're on a budget and don't want to drop $500+ on a new iPad. Looking for a lower price? Amazon's slashed the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch) down to only $198.

Here are a few more of the best tablet deals we've seen so far.

Best Tablet Deals Now

You can get a great deal on some of the best tablets:

iPad, iPad Pro deals

Surface, Lenovo Tab, Samsung Galaxy Tab and more