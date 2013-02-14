Trending

Archos Platinum Tablets Offer High-Res Displays, Quad-Core Performance

By

Archos attempts to up the ante today with the introduction of its Platinum range line of tablets, which are some of the first Android tablets to offer high-res IPS displays as well as quad-core processors. The line will include three different tablets ranging in size, from an 8-incher to an 11.6-incher.

The first tablet in the lineup, the 80 Platinum, features an 8-inch, 1024 x 768-pixel IPS display and a back camera for $199. According to Archos, it's almost twice as fast as Amazon's Kindle Fire HD 8.9 and has double the RAM. The 97 Platinum HD, the 9.7-inch model, features a 2048 x 1536-pixel IPS display, which Archos says is comparable to Apple's Retina iPad, for $299. The 11.6-inch mode, the 116 Platinum, features a 1920 x 1080-pixel IPS screen for $349. We'll be sure to test out all of Archos' claims when we get our hands on these new units.

All of these models come equipped with a 1.2-GHz with 8-core GPU, 1080p video decoding, 2GB of RAM, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, mini-HDMI and microSD ports and front and rear cameras. Plus, users will gain access to 700,000 apps in Archos' Media Center.