Apple's iWork for iCloud Takes on Google Drive

Apple's productivity suite, iWork, is coming to a browser near you. Pages, Numbers and Keynote for iCloud will be available via the Web for use on Mac or PC. Through these apps you'll be able to create and edit documents on almost any device.

During WWDC, Apple demoed the new and improved apps, showing off Apple's answer to Google Docs. Text editing in Pages appears to be nearly identical to the full desktop versions of these apps, and the same goes for Keynote and Numbers. Also, you can easily drag and drop Office Word documents in Pages for iCloud.

These new apps will be accessible via Safari, IE and Chrome, but for now they are only developer beta versions. Public access will open up "later in the year." This announcement came during the same Apple Keynote that revealed OS X Mavericks and iOS 7.