Apple Confirms iPhone 4S/iOS 5 Battery Issue, Promises Fix

Responding to a rising tide of complaints and bad publicity regarding short battery life for the iPhone 4S, Apple has issued a statement owning up to the issue. The company provided the following to both The Loop and USA Today:

“A small number of customers have reported lower than expected battery life on iOS 5 devices. We have found a few bugs that are affecting battery life and we will release a software update to address those in a few weeks.” – Apple Representative

Note that Apple said iOS 5 and not iPhone 4S. So the issue seems to lie within the operating system itself. Slashgear reported that simply turning the Setting Time Zone switch to off under Location Services fixes the problem. How big a problem is it? Some have complained about losing as much as 15 percent juice in an hour without actively using the phone. Another underlying cause, at least for iPhone 4S owners, is that the dual-core A5 processor simply uses more power than the single-core CPU in the iPhone 4. We're conducting a series of battery tests to confirm.

While users wait for Apple's software fix, there are plenty of other things they can do to save battery life, including lowering the brightness, turning off Bluetooth when not in use, and minimizing the number of apps that flash notification alerts. You can also invest in one of these iPhone 4S battery cases to get more endurance out of your smartphone.

via USA Today, The Loop