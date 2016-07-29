How to Send SMS Messages from Your Computer or Tablet

For many people, SMS messages (aka text messages) are an even more important communication medium than email, Facebook Messenger or What's App. Text messages live on your phone are usually tied to your phone number, but the good news is that you can send and receive them on other devices. For instance, iPhone users can sync their SMS messages to their Macs and iPads, and PC users can text with Cortana and third-party software such as mysms and Pushbullet.

Not only is this convenient when your smartphone is in another room, but it allows your focus to stay on the screen you're currently using, and not get siphoned off to your phone.

Send SMS Messages from Your Computer or Tablet

Image: Shutterstock / alpimages