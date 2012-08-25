Samsung Calls Verdict Loss for Consumers, Apple Declares Win for Values

The jury reached its verdict, but its not the last word. Following the 9-person jury decision in the Apple - Samsung patent infringement lawsuit both companies have issued statements to the press. Apple, the winner of over $1 billion in damanges thanked the jury for its time, calling the victory a "loud and clear message" against copying. Samsung, on the other hand, said the decision will lead to "fewer choices, less innovation, and potentially higher prices."
Read on to read full statements from both companies:
