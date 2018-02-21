Qualcomm Announces Retailers and Carriers For Always Connected PCs

Ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Qualcomm has announced carrier and retailer partners for its upcoming "Always Connected PCs" running Windows 10 on Snapdragon 835 CPUs.
In the United States, these laptops will be available from Microsoft Stores and on Amazon. T-Mobile ant AT&T will support the devices on 4G LTE, joining Sprint and Verizon, which were announced at CES in January.
The company also announced international retailers, including Microsoft Stores in Australia and the UK, PC World in the UK, Boulanger in France and JD.com in China.
International operators include CMCC in China, Transatel in France, Deutsche Telekom in Germany and Telefónica in Spain.
The first three announced devices are HP's Envy x2, the Asus NovaGo and Lenovo Miix 630. They're scheduled to release in the second quarter of 2018. Qualcomm suggests they'll get at least 20 hours on a charge. We'll be reviewing those once they show up in our labs.
