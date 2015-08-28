How to Open an Edge Browser Page in Internet Explorer

Microsoft added a slew of special features to its Edge browser for Windows 10, including Cortana integration and native sharing tools, but the new browser still lacks the years of optimization that its elder brother Internet Explorer has. You may find some sites don't look normal or just don't work on Edge, since developers haven't had as much time to optimize their sites for it. In such situations, you can turn to Internet Explorer for help, and Microsoft has built in an easy fix. Here's how to quickly open a page you're browsing in Edge on Internet Explorer.

1. Open Edge.

2. Tap the three-dot menu button on the top right on any page that you want to open in Internet Explorer

3. Select Open With Internet Explorer.

Your page will open in a new Internet Explorer window.

