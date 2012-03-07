New Apple TV Supports 1080p, New Interface for $99

Apple has announced a new Apple TV that supports 1080p video. The device sports a slick new interface, which is almost iOS-like in its appearance. It lets you download movies you've already purchased on other devices via iCloud (as long as you're an iTunes Match subscriber paying the $25/year fee). You can also access photos you've captured on your iPhone via a dedicated Photo Stream app.

In a live demo of Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close the picture quality was fantastic. The device will launch March 16th for $99. Get all the pertinent details at Apple's official website.

via Apple