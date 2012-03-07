Trending

New Apple TV Supports 1080p, New Interface for $99

By News 

Apple has announced a new Apple TV that supports 1080p video. The device sports a slick new interface, which is almost iOS-like in its appearance. It lets you download movies you've already purchased on other devices via iCloud (as long as you're an iTunes Match subscriber paying the $25/year fee). You can also access photos you've captured on your iPhone via a dedicated Photo Stream app. 

In a live demo of Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close the picture quality was fantastic. The device will launch March 16th for $99. Get all the pertinent details at Apple's official website.

via Apple

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.