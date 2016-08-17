How to Move Your OneDrive Folder

Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage service is a huge convenience because it keeps your files synced across devices and backed up onto the internet. However, depending on how much you store in it, your OneDrive folder could take up many Gigabytes. If you have a second storage drive in your system or even another partition, you may want to move the OneDrive folder to free up space. Here's how.

1. Right click the OneDrive taskbar icon and select Settings.

2. Click the Unlink OneDrive button under the Account tab. A login screen appears, but you should ignore it for now.

3. Launch File Explorer.

4. Navigate to and select the OneDrive folder. Unless you moved it previously, it is probably directly under your C:\Users\[your username]\ (ex: C:\Users\Avram) folder. You can get there either by clicking through your C drive or entering the folder name in your address bar.

5. Click the Move to button on the Home tab.

6. Select Choose location.

7. Select the new location and click Move. If you're moving the folder to another drive, select the drive letter.

Depending on the size of the folder, it may take a few minutes to move.

8. Enter your email address into the OneDrive app window.

9. Select Personal if prompted to decide why you're signing in.

10. Enter your password and click Sign in.

11. Click "Change location."

12. Navigate to the location where you moved the OneDrive folder and click Select Folder.

13. Click Use this location.

14. Click Next in the OneDrive window.

15. Select which folders to sync (or sync all) and click Next.

16. Click Open my OneDrive folder or close the window.

Your OneDrive folder has been successfully moved.

