Keeping your data in Microsoft's OneDrive doesn't prevent it from accidentally being deleted. If you unintentionally sent some of your files to the Recycle Bin, you can still put them back in the Cloud in just a few clicks. Files can be restored either to OneDrive in your browser or from its dedicated folder in Windows.

Here's how to restore OneDrive files:

On the web:

1. Log in to your OneDrive account at https://onedrive.live.com.

2. Choose Recycle bin from the left rail.

3. Choose your document and click Restore.

The file will return to its spot among your files.

On Windows:

1. Open the Recycle Bin

2 Right-click your file and click Restore.

3. Go to your OneDrive folder to access restored files.

