How to Import Favorites to Edge Browser from Internet Explorer

Microsoft created a brand new Edge browser for Windows 10, and, in some respects, it kicks Internet Explorer's butt. With a native sharing feature, Cortana built in and the ability to mark up Web pages as Web Notes, Edge has plenty of goodies to entice Internet Explorer users to switch. If you've decided to jump ship, you might want to bring over your saved favorites from Internet Explorer to Edge so you won't lose all your URLs. Here's how.
1. Open Edge.
2. Tap the three-dot menu button at the top right.
MORE: Top 10 New Windows 10 Features
3. Select Settings.
4. Click the Import Favorites From Another Browser link.
5. Check Internet Explorer.
6. Hit Import.
Your favorites will be transferred and you'll see a message saying, All Done!
Edge Browser Tips
- Share a Web Page
- Disable Flash
- Change Download Folder
- Send a Web Note
- Disable or Enable Cookies
- Stop Restoring Tabs After a Crash
- Change Search Engine to Google
- Pin a Website to Windows 10’s Start Menu
- Enable Do Not Track
- Set Homepage (or Homepages)
- Enable Dark Theme
- How to Enable Do Not Track in Microsoft Edge Browser
- How to Import Favorites into Edge From Another Browser
- Clear Your History and Cookies in Microsoft Edge
- Print in Microsoft Edge
- Add a Page to the Reading List in Microsoft Edge Browser
- Rename a Favorite in Microsoft Edge Browser
- How to Add a Favorite Site/Bookmark in Microsoft Edge
- How to Open an InPrivate Window in Microsoft Edge
- Turn On Reading Mode in Microsoft Edge
- Enable and Use Cortana in Microsoft Edge
- Block Pop-ups in Microsoft Edge Browser
- Manage or View Saved Passwords
- Set Aside Tabs
- Increase Your Privacy
- All Windows 10 Tips