From Tablet to TV: Nvidia To Support Miracast Wireless Display Standard

Users who want to take the Android tablet gaming experience and export it to their HDTVs will soon have a new and compelling option. Today, Nvidia announced its support for the upcoming Miracast wireless display standard and demonstrated just how smoothly a Tegra-powered tablet can send images and audio directly to the home theater.

Due to be finalized by the Wi-Fi Alliance later this summer, Miracast uses Wi-Fi direct technology to send content from one device to another, without going through a router. Though Miracast is new, other wireless display technologies, including Intel's WiDi standard and Apple's AirPlay have existing for years. However, in a white paper, Nvidia says that other solutions fall short because they either "require users to invest in a single, closed eco-system" or, like DLNA, are "plagued with interoperability issues." Because the Wi-Fi alliance supports this standard, Nvidia believes it has a better chance to catch on.

Nvidia says that it is embracing the new standard in a big way, by working to make sure the Tegra platform supports wireless sharing of photos, music and even high-end games. It was not immediately clear whether existing Tegra devices would be able to work with Miracast. An Nvidia rep told us that the company will not know if its current hardware is Miracast-compatible until the spec is finalized.

In a video posted on YouTube, Nvidia shows two people using a Tegra 3-powered tablet navigate around the Android 4.0 desktop, browser through photos, stream HD video and play high-end games, all while it is connected to a Miracast-enabled TV that's on the other side of a livingroom. The demos appear extremely smooth and a voiceover claims that this technology is extremely low latency. Two people are even shown using a pair of wireless game controllers to play the demanding game Shadowgun THD on the big screen.

Both Texas Instruments and Qualcomm, Nvidia's main competitors in the ARM processor space, have also vowed to support Miracast.